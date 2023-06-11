Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $130.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.93.
Aptiv Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of APTV stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
