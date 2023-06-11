Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $130.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.