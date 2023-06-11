Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

