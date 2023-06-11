Ankr Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $201.70 million and approximately $36.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01967964 USD and is down -16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $34,182,838.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

