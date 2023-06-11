Analyzing Intellicheck (IDN) and Its Competitors

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) is one of 423 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intellicheck to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intellicheck Competitors 1884 12553 26246 627 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intellicheck and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 46.78%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.97 million -$3.85 million -13.20 Intellicheck Competitors $1.79 billion $219.41 million 6.44

Intellicheck’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -21.99% -20.26% -15.69% Intellicheck Competitors -44.30% -129.83% -12.52%

Summary

Intellicheck rivals beat Intellicheck on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

