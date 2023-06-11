Analyzing Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

MaxCyte has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte $44.26 million 10.60 -$23.57 million ($0.30) -15.17

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -73.66% -11.99% -10.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

