Analysts Set WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Price Target at $6.70

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WeWork by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WeWork by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WeWork by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WE opened at $0.18 on Friday. WeWork has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

