Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Target Price at $14.90

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FFWM opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.