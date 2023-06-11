Amundi Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,296,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,110,502 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.00% of Boston Scientific worth $654,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

