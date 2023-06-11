Amundi Sells 1,092,561 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,961,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,092,561 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $719,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $516,631,000 after buying an additional 1,772,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

