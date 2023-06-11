Amundi Has $762.16 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amundi cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,368 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.58% of International Business Machines worth $762,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

