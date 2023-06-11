Amundi Has $1.50 Billion Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amundi increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amundi’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,501,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

