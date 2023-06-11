Amundi Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,714,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,845,527 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.18% of Schlumberger worth $939,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,278,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.