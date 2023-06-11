Amundi Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Amundi grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.08% of KLA worth $625,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $465.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $477.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.01 and a 200 day moving average of $395.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

