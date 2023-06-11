Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.50. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

