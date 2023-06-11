Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $97.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.