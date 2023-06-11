Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $8.06 Average PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

