Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $17,269,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

