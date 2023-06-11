Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.67.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $17,269,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
