Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

