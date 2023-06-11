Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $62.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 526.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

