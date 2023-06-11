Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 5.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 1,884,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

