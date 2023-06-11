Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

AGRX opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

