Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($6.05) Per Share

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.05) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agile Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

