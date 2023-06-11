aelf (ELF) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $167.16 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002962 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

