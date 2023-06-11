9,550 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.