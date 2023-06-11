888 (LON:888) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.26) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £459.80 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.44. 888 has a one year low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 201.60 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,393.34). In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,393.34). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,535.06). Insiders own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

