683 Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in immatics biotechnologies were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IMTXW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 16,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,250. immatics biotechnologies GmbH has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11.

