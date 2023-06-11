683 Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,214,751 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 7.07% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

EIGR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 379,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,888. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

