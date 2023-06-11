683 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,582,449 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582,449 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Unity Biotechnology worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $240,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,582,970,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UBX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 136,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,632. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.34. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

