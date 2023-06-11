683 Capital Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Galapagos worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

GLPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,026. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

