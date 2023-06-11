683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 219,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 274,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

HROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

