683 Capital Management LLC Invests $30.96 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,955,000. MasterBrand makes up approximately 2.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of MasterBrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBC. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,733,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $7,550,000.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MBC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

