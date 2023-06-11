683 Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 361,285 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,725 shares of company stock worth $930,577. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NYSE NINE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 477,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,299. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

