683 Capital Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,517. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,419 shares of company stock worth $4,474,153. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

