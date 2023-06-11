683 Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 3.51% of MeiraGTx worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 401.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MeiraGTx by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,347,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,866,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 0.4 %

MGTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 153,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 109.13% and a negative net margin of 265.59%. The company had revenue of ($5.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

