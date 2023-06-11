6,787 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CPI Card Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Card Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPI Card Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PMTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,772. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PMTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.