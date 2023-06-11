383,990 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 383,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,000. Huntsman accounts for approximately 2.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after buying an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity

Huntsman Price Performance

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 2,928,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

