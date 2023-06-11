290,000 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Zymeworks Stock Down 2.4 %
Zymeworks stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 238,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).
