24,125 Shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RVPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 213,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

