2,404,041 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,404,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089,000. Ball makes up 1.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

BALL stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

