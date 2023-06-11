19,116 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,038 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

