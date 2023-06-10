ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.90

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.90 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 118.05 ($1.47). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.48), with a volume of 222,321 shares trading hands.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.50.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.