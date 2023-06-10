Zcash Price Tops $27.72 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $452.67 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $27.72 or 0.00106139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.