Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of DKS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,521 shares of company stock worth $44,625,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.