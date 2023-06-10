Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.00 million-$407.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.57 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

