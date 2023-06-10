XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $40.35 million and approximately $497,052.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,747.74 or 1.00089549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

