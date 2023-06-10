Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 606.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Xerox worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRX opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

