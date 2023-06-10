Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

