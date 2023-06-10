Wojak Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.79 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $8,128.55 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

