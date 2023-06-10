Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 940,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,058. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

