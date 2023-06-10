Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 260.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 416,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 301,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,066 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

